Avoiding germs this back-to-school season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The return to school can mean more than homework is coming back with your students. Back-to-school germs and illnesses can hit your family hard, but Carilion Clinic has tips to help keep your family healthy this academic year.

The key to keeping germs away is hygiene. That’s according to Carilion Children’s Interim Chair Dr. Christopher Pierce.

Pierce joined Here @ Home to remind people about the basics like washing your hands, and encouraged parents to talk to their kids about avoiding sharing water bottles.

Listen to the full conversation to hear more from Dr. Pierce and his back-to-school recommendations.

