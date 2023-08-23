Bedford County officials want public input on communication survey

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County public information office wants the public’s opinion about how they can better communicate with citizens.

Residents can complete the 2023 Bedford County Communication Survey.

It only takes a few minutes and can be filled out online or the county will send you a paper copy if you call and request one.

The number to call is: 540-586-7601 ext. 1490.

“It will just help to guide us. It’s not going to be full proof, but it will give us just a glimpse of which direction we may start to head in moving forward,” said Shelley Basinger, Public Information Officer.

The survey will be open until August 31.

