Celebrating women and girls with Equalitea Party

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Public Libraries are hosting an event to celebrate and support women. It’s the Women and Girls Equalitea Party at the Main Library.

Librarians Amber Lowery and Liv Sampogna joined Here @ Home to tell us how women of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The event will feature local women in different career paths as they talk about their journey and answer questions about their work.

The event is happening August 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Main Library and it is meant to highlight Women’s Equality Day which celebrates the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

The Equalitea Party will have tea for everyone to enjoy and tea-party themed finger foods.

