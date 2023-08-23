Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The wait is almost over for people ready to use the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Christiansburg Parks and Rec Director Brad Epperley. “We’ve been working on this project ever since 2013 is when the town purchased the property so we’re very excited to see it finally come to fruition.”

The town will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and soft opening on September 8.

“We feel like the park has a little something for everyone,” Epperley said. “We have the all-inclusive playground for individuals with all abilities to be able to come and enjoy. We’ve also got a zero depth splashpad that folks can enjoy.”

The park will also have pavilions, four multi use fields and a dog park.

“I think it’ll be a wonderful asset to the to the town of Christiansburg our residents here, as well as the entire New River Valley and in our section of the state to be honest, there’s really no other park around here that’s has the assets like we do,” Epperley said.

Once open, the park’s hours will be from dawn to dusk.

“We’re bringing in sports tourism, to our community, to our restaurants to our businesses, and we feel like that’s going to be a really important role,” Epperley said. “We look at Christiansburg as a recreational destination.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.