Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September

Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The wait is almost over for people ready to use the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Christiansburg Parks and Rec Director Brad Epperley. “We’ve been working on this project ever since 2013 is when the town purchased the property so we’re very excited to see it finally come to fruition.”

The town will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and soft opening on September 8.

“We feel like the park has a little something for everyone,” Epperley said. “We have the all-inclusive playground for individuals with all abilities to be able to come and enjoy. We’ve also got a zero depth splashpad that folks can enjoy.”

The park will also have pavilions, four multi use fields and a dog park.

“I think it’ll be a wonderful asset to the to the town of Christiansburg our residents here, as well as the entire New River Valley and in our section of the state to be honest, there’s really no other park around here that’s has the assets like we do,” Epperley said.

Once open, the park’s hours will be from dawn to dusk.

“We’re bringing in sports tourism, to our community, to our restaurants to our businesses, and we feel like that’s going to be a really important role,” Epperley said. “We look at Christiansburg as a recreational destination.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Cooler & less humid today before a late-week scorcher
Teen girls from Rocky Mount found safe

Latest News

The Second Annual Wilderness Adventure Fest is coming up this week Friday, August 25 through...
Wilderness Adventure holding second annual WA Fest: A Musical Adventure
The Second Annual Wilderness Adventure Fest is coming up this week Friday, August 25 through...
Second Annual Wa Fest Comes to Eagle Landing
Roanoke Library's Women and Girl's Equalitea Party
Celebrating women and girls with Equalitea Party
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 murder of unarmed man
U.S. Senator Mark Warner visited SWVA on Aug. 23
Sen. Warner visits Pulaski to talk about Virginia’s housing needs