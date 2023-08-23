Covington dance studio opens sensory room for the community

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A dance studio in Covington officially opened a sensory play room for children with autism, ADHD or sensory processing issues.

A1 Dance Studios is inviting children in the community to use the Imagination Station. The room is full of toys, instruments and learning materials.

The goal is to give children who may have developmental disabilities a safe area where they can express themselves.

A1′s owner explained she hopes everyone can benefit from a sensory room in the community.

”We wanted to give them [children] something that they could use anytime, with their family, free of charge, even if they don’t dance here they can partake in,” Amanda Burns said. “It was just something that as a special educator, I realized we needed in our community.”

The room is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The dance studio is working on obtaining its nonprofit status with the sensory room.

There is an Amazon Wish List to donate sensory items.

