Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Covington dance studio opens sensory room for the community

The room is designed to give children a safe space to express themselves.
The room is designed to give children a safe space to express themselves.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A dance studio in Covington officially opened a sensory play room for children with autism, ADHD or sensory processing issues.

A1 Dance Studios is inviting children in the community to use the Imagination Station. The room is full of toys, instruments and learning materials.

The goal is to give children who may have developmental disabilities a safe area where they can express themselves.

A1′s owner explained she hopes everyone can benefit from a sensory room in the community.

”We wanted to give them [children] something that they could use anytime, with their family, free of charge, even if they don’t dance here they can partake in,” Amanda Burns said. “It was just something that as a special educator, I realized we needed in our community.”

The room is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The dance studio is working on obtaining its nonprofit status with the sensory room.

There is an Amazon Wish List to donate sensory items.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Friday will feature the hottest air we have seen so far this year.
Cooler, less humid Wednesday before a late-week scorcher
School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Shelton Blankenship mugshot
13 pounds of marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg

Latest News

Christopher Lafanette
Roanoke County Police in search of missing man
Emily Tedder and Hayleigh Kerley Missing
Rocky Mount Police in search of 2 endangered teen girls
Danville Casino Revenue
Danville Casino Revenue
Football Weather Safety
Football Weather Safety