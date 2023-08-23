Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Denton says debates can make a difference in primary campaigns

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Debates can make a difference in a political contest, says WDBJ7 Political analyst Bob Denton, especially among voters who are genuinely undecided.

We spoke with Denton Wednesday afternoon.

“And a lot of people tonight in the audience may not have heard that much about these individuals, their ideas, their issues,” Denton said. “And so primary debates are actually more impactful than the general election debates in terms of influencing attitudes.”

Denton said he’ll be watching for those magic moments, that can help to redefine the race for the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Hottest day of summer arrives Friday; Alert Day issued
Teen girls from Rocky Mount found safe

Latest News

Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Bedford County Communication Survey
Liberty University's New President Speaks at Convocation
Martinsville Community Park Improvement Meetings