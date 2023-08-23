Denton says debates can make a difference in primary campaigns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Debates can make a difference in a political contest, says WDBJ7 Political analyst Bob Denton, especially among voters who are genuinely undecided.

We spoke with Denton Wednesday afternoon.

“And a lot of people tonight in the audience may not have heard that much about these individuals, their ideas, their issues,” Denton said. “And so primary debates are actually more impactful than the general election debates in terms of influencing attitudes.”

Denton said he’ll be watching for those magic moments, that can help to redefine the race for the Republican nomination.

