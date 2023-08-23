Martinsville seeks resident input for park improvements through community meetings

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville is asking residents to help shape future park improvements.

The city allocated $500,000 in ARPA funds to deliver major upgrades to the 12 parks in the community.

They want to hear what residents would like to see come to the parks such as pickleball, dog parks, splash pads, or other ideas.

The first open house meeting is on Thursday, August 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Southside Park.

“We’re holding community meetings because we want public input on these parks,” said Hannah Powell, Martinsville Community Development Specialist. “We don’t want it to just be what our consultants think, or what the staff for the city thinks, or anybody else. We want it to be exactly what the community members want.”

The second meeting will be on Tuesday, August 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

