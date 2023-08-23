Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Martinsville seeks resident input for park improvements through community meetings

Martinsville park meetings
Martinsville park meetings(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville is asking residents to help shape future park improvements.

The city allocated $500,000 in ARPA funds to deliver major upgrades to the 12 parks in the community.

They want to hear what residents would like to see come to the parks such as pickleball, dog parks, splash pads, or other ideas.

The first open house meeting is on Thursday, August 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Southside Park.

“We’re holding community meetings because we want public input on these parks,” said Hannah Powell, Martinsville Community Development Specialist. “We don’t want it to just be what our consultants think, or what the staff for the city thinks, or anybody else. We want it to be exactly what the community members want.”

The second meeting will be on Tuesday, August 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Cooler & less humid today before a late-week scorcher
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

Alleghany Highland Public Schools had their first day of classes on Wednesday as one district.
Alleghany Highland Public Schools first day of classes as one district
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 23, 2023
Caleb Farley Follow-up
Caleb Farley Follow-up
Sensory Room Dance Studio
Sensory Room Dance Studio