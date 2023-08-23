New Liberty University President speaks to students at first convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University held its first convocation of the new school year.

Students packed the Vines Center on Wednesday.

“It was really really crowded, which is great, because it’s so great to know that there’s so many new students here,” said Ky Kramer, a sophomore at Liberty University.

Liberty University’s newest president, Dr. Dondi Costin spoke.

Costin succeeds Jerry Falwell, Jr., who resigned from the university in 2021.

“God put me in the path of somebody who handed me a Liberty University brochure that determined everything else I was ever going to do,” said Dr. Costin.

Dr. Costin is an alumnus of Liberty University.

“Even way back then, Liberty University was on the cutting edge of educational innovation and brought both counseling and theological education to me. Before the internet, before cellphones, God knew that Liberty University was exactly what I needed and he put Liberty University right in my lap, just as he has done or you” said Dr. Costin.

“I thought it was a really great message especially for us coming back to school,” said Mia Brogdon, a sophomore at Liberty University.

Students hope the new president is someone they can relate to.

“Just be able to see them on campus and say hi and just a friendly face,” said Brogdon.

