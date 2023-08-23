Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

New Liberty University President speaks to students at first convocation

Dr. Dondi Costin
Dr. Dondi Costin(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University held its first convocation of the new school year.

Students packed the Vines Center on Wednesday.

“It was really really crowded, which is great, because it’s so great to know that there’s so many new students here,” said Ky Kramer, a sophomore at Liberty University.

Liberty University’s newest president, Dr. Dondi Costin spoke.

Costin succeeds Jerry Falwell, Jr., who resigned from the university in 2021.

“God put me in the path of somebody who handed me a Liberty University brochure that determined everything else I was ever going to do,” said Dr. Costin.

Dr. Costin is an alumnus of Liberty University.

“Even way back then, Liberty University was on the cutting edge of educational innovation and brought both counseling and theological education to me. Before the internet, before cellphones, God knew that Liberty University was exactly what I needed and he put Liberty University right in my lap, just as he has done or you” said Dr. Costin.

“I thought it was a really great message especially for us coming back to school,” said Mia Brogdon, a sophomore at Liberty University.

Students hope the new president is someone they can relate to.

“Just be able to see them on campus and say hi and just a friendly face,” said Brogdon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Hottest day of summer arrives Friday; Alert Day issued
Teen girls from Rocky Mount found safe

Latest News

Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 murder of Clayton Williams
Bedford County
Bedford County officials want public input on communication survey
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Hottest day of summer arrives Friday; Alert Day issued
Students at Albert Harris Elementary can see and hear the wind chimes, smell the flowers, and...
Albert Harris Elementary Opens Sensory Garden