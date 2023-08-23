Birthdays
Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 murder of unarmed man

John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the early morning murder of a man along Williamson Road.

John-Bayleigh Dakota Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years for second degree murder and three years for using a firearm in the commission of murder.

A jury found Smith guilty of the charges back in May.

According to Roanoke City Police, in the early morning of November 14, 2021, Smith shot Clayton Williams multiple times in the back and side. Williams, who was unarmed, died at the scene. Police found him dead after responding to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NE. Police arrested Smith in early December.

That shooting was one of three over the course of a weekend in Roanoke City. In fact, it was the third in just 10 hours.

According to Roanoke’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, in sentencing Smith, Judge David Carson said he aimed to punish him for the murder and to deter senseless gun violence.

The Commonwealth said in press release Wednesday prosecutors had argued for 30 years in prison. They cited the brutal nature of the crime and what prosecutors said was the lack of remorse show by Smith and absence of “any justifiable reason for the murder.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

