Sen. Warner visits Pulaski to talk about Virginia’s housing needs

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - United States, Senator Mark Warner (D), was in southwest Virginia Wednesday, meeting with New River Valley leaders in Pulaski.

Warner and Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth spoke about the needs surrounding housing.

Many community leaders were on hand to share their thoughts on how Richmond and Washington D.C. can help support housing in our hometowns.

The meeting was held at Pulaski’s James Hardie facility.

“I do think we need jobs and homes because the average commute for a James Hardie employee is 28 miles,” Warner said. “That’s a long way to ride. Especially with some of our roads in southwest Virginia so we do need to get that.”

Senator Warner said he’s been working alongside Virginia Senator Hackworth to find ways to be creative in creating housing.

