Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Sen. Warner visits Pulaski to talk about Virginia’s housing needs

U.S. Senator Mark Warner visited SWVA on Aug. 23
U.S. Senator Mark Warner visited SWVA on Aug. 23(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - United States, Senator Mark Warner (D), was in southwest Virginia Wednesday, meeting with New River Valley leaders in Pulaski.

Warner and Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth spoke about the needs surrounding housing.

Many community leaders were on hand to share their thoughts on how Richmond and Washington D.C. can help support housing in our hometowns.

The meeting was held at Pulaski’s James Hardie facility.

“I do think we need jobs and homes because the average commute for a James Hardie employee is 28 miles,” Warner said. “That’s a long way to ride. Especially with some of our roads in southwest Virginia so we do need to get that.”

Senator Warner said he’s been working alongside Virginia Senator Hackworth to find ways to be creative in creating housing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Cooler & less humid today before a late-week scorcher
Teen girls from Rocky Mount found safe

Latest News

The Second Annual Wilderness Adventure Fest is coming up this week Friday, August 25 through...
Wilderness Adventure holding second annual WA Fest: A Musical Adventure
The Second Annual Wilderness Adventure Fest is coming up this week Friday, August 25 through...
Second Annual Wa Fest Comes to Eagle Landing
Roanoke Library's Women and Girl's Equalitea Party
Celebrating women and girls with Equalitea Party
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 murder of unarmed man