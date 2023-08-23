Birthdays
What to Know Before Heading to Campus this Fall

AAA Checklist for College Students
By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether students are heading off to college for the first time or returning to campus, it’s important for parents to make sure vehicles and other property are adequately covered by insurance and that students know how to guard against theft.

Here @ Home talks to Morgan Dean, AAA Spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic region about things to think about as you drop your student off at school.

Dorm rooms can be a hot spot for thieves. Just two roommates could have thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics alone―laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems―as well as other items of value in their small living space. Dean explains how to get coverage for all of their valuables and how students can be properly protected.

Listen in on our conversation, and see how you can review your insurance policy to see what risks and liabilities are covered.

