12-year-old girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 9:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Belle Terre Drive for reports of shots fired, and found a 12-year-old girl whom suffered a minor graze wound.

An apartment also sustained damage from the shooting.

After interviewing witnesses, police arrested 22-year-old Savon Ellis and 19-year-old Melik Wright, both from Lynchburg.

Caption

Both Ellis and Wright were charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within city limits, resulting in injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department.

