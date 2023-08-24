Birthdays
For Alison Foundation continues bringing the joy of the arts to Southside kids and youth

The non-profit was created in 2016, in memory of WDBJ7 reporter Alison Parker
By Kimberly McBroom
Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with journalism, Alison Parker had a passion for the arts.

After Alison’s death, the For Alison Foundation was created to provide arts opportunities to children and youth in southern Virginia.

According to the non-profit, it’s provided those opportunities to more than 1,650 young people since 2016..

Foundation director and Alison’s mother, Barbara Parker says the seed money for the foundation came from donations by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters and the American Association of Broadcasters, along with individuals and companies who continue to support what the non-profit does each year.

Parker adds that the foundation is an all-volunteer organization, and all of the board members knew Alison.

The Foundation has provided many arts opportunities, including:

23 need-based dance and music scholarships to the Star City School of Ballet and Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra in Roanoke

Funding for 320 4th graders in Martinsville and Henry County to participate in Dance Español

Is the longest continuous funder for the Grandin Theatre Film Lab after school program in Roanoke

