CBD shop adjusting to meet new regulations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bear Dance Market and CBD Café is having to rework its business model.

“At first, we pulled pretty much 90% of our products off of the shelves,” Bear Dance Market Co-owner Sarah Vogl said. “At this point, I’ve kind of filtered a few things back in after having a discussion with one of the high reps at VDAC.”

New Virginia legislation was put into law on July first regulating the amount of THC products are allowed to have.

“It’s just extremely complicated to keep up with inventory at the moment, but we’re doing what we can to help the customers who have been coming to us for a long time,” Vogl said.

Vogl says, since July, sales have declined steadily.

“There’s been a huge decline,” she said. “I mean, we went from having one of the probably the best months of all time.”

Vogl says her store is adapting to meeting the changing times in the world of CBD.

“Cannabis consultations,” Vogl said. “We feel like there’s a little bit of a lack of education between the general average consumer and the sources, they do have to legally obtain products at this point.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is cracking down on the new regulations. The agency has distributed fines to seven CBD shops around the state. Vogl says her shop was inspected and passed the test.

“It’s definitely gotten extremely stressful, but we’re hanging in there using lots of CBD to stay sane and doing our best to adapt,” Vogl said.

