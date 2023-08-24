Birthdays
FFE Preview: LCA

LCA high school football prepares for the upcoming season
LCA high school football prepares for the upcoming season(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The LCA Bulldogs only had two blemishes on their record last year, both to Seminole district rivals in E.C. Glass and Heritage.

Returning this season with a healthier team to play in a new stadium on campus, head coach Frank Rocco says the team is working on consistency as they close in on gameday.

“If we’re going to be a good team, we’ve got to be solid on both sides of the ball up front.,” he says. “There’s some good experience there. Those guys have to be good for us to be good.”

Star LCA running back and Clemson commit Gideon Davidson suffered a season ending injury just before the start of last year’s playoffs.

Now a junior for the Bulldogs, he says he is looking forward to getting back on the field and proving themselves this season.

“I’m very excited,” begins the four-star recruit. “I feel like we’ve got a lot on our shoulders but like we have a good chance to come back and get us a title. I’m feeling very excited. I’m feeling very energetic to come back and play football again. The comradery and the fellowship of our team, I feel like we are very tight as a group and that can just benefit us in every game this year.”

The season starts off with a marquee matchup as LCA travels to Salem to take on the Spartans for week one.

