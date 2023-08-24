Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for part of Smith Mountain Lake

Harmful Algal Bloom found in Smith Mountain Lake.
Harmful Algal Bloom found in Smith Mountain Lake.(Smith Mountain Lake Association)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The harmful algal bloom (HAB) advisory in the Upper Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County has been lifted.

According to the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday the Upper Blackwater River had acceptable levels of algae in samples collected July 13 and August 15, allowing them to lift the advisory from the inundated areas of the Blackwater River to its confluence with Gills Creek. Normal recreational activities can resume in the area.

The public should continue to be aware of and avoid water that smells, is discolored, or where there are dead fish present.

Algal blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algal growth. Most algal species are harmless. However, some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water or scums that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.

To prevent illness, people should:

  • Avoid contact with any area of the lake where scums are present, WHEN IN DOUBT, STAY OUT!
  • Not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.
  • Always cleanse skin, clothing, and your pet’s fur after swimming in the lake with plenty of fresh, clean soapy water after.
  • Properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs and cook fish to the proper temperature to ensure fish fillets are safe to eat.
  • Visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com to learn more about harmful algal blooms or to report an algal bloom or fish kill.

For more information visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead
Temperatures soar into the 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower triple digits.
Showers taper off this evening; hottest day of summer expected Friday

Latest News

The Hope Center Director Darlene Lewis helps man move into new home.
Roanoke’s Hope Center helps man seeking relief from the heat find a home
Botetourt County is booming, and more development is on the way.
Botetourt Co. development boom several years in the making
WDBJ7 Investigates: PFAS Contamination in our hometown waters
Roanoke City Public School Students learn about the Urban Heat Island Effect.
WDBJ7 Investigates: Organizations trying to find solutions for Urban Heat Island Effect in Roanoke