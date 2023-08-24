Healthcare systems hosts blood drive at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is ready to jump in and help those needing blood throughout Southwest Virginia.

Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Medical Center are hosting a blood drive as a part of their Heroes Give Here event on Thursday.

Those who are willing to donate blood can do so by heading to the Berglund Center’s Berglund Hall at 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People interested in donating can call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and type in Heroes to schedule an appointment.

