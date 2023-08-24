Hometown Eats: Crumbles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life moves pretty fast, especially now that school is back in session but that shouldn’t stop you from getting a great local breakfast.

One place that understands that is right in downtown Roanoke and is open Monday through Friday to charge up your work and school day. We’re checkout out Crumbles in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“Best cinnamon roll there is, best biscuit in town. This is the place to come in the morning to start your day,” said Crumbles owner Ruben Liendo.

With family all around him, owner Ruben Liendo opened this breakfast joint on March 3, 2020. A week later the pandemic shut down everything but that didn’t scare Ruben into submission.

“My wife and I, we are so grateful to be here and all the people who supported us during the pandemic and after. I’m glad I’m happy,” said Liendo.

Three years later, Crumbles is still open and tickling taste buds with their social media posts making the meals of the day.

Ruben has been in the restaurant business in some form or fashion for years, but breakfast was never something he gave much thought to, however biscuits and sweet cinnamon rolls kept dancing around his head.

“It was always the pizza, Graces place pizzeria that’s where we all started. Once I started thinking about it more and more, the idea came more alive,” said Liendo.

One of the things Crumbles understands is the morning can be a rush, so they keep the menu straight forward and right on the wall.

“The simplicity is key to Crumbles to focus on biscuits and cinnamon rolls which are a number one item,” said Liendo.

What’s a breakfast spot without coffee? Self-serve for the hot or if you need a cool jolt, the iced coffee gets the motor running.

I know you’re waiting for the sweet treat. Whether you call them cinnamon rolls or honey buns are made early and daily. So, debate on their name but we call all agree they’re good.

“Our recipe has a little bit of honey, local honey, and that makes it a little different, makes it fluffy and the cream cheese icing is amazing. If you haven’t tried it yet, you should come and try it,” said Liendo.

“They are super, you can’t beat these cinnamon rolls,” exclaimed regular customer Ray. “They are the best!”

“To me it’s the creative part, it’s seeing someone eating something that you made, and it feels good when someone comes to you and tells you it’s the best thing they’ve ever had,” said Liendo proudly. He added, “We love to be here, we appreciate the customers, and we’re so proud to have Crumbles.”

Crumbles, one sweet hometown eat.

Crumbles is open Monday through Friday from 7am-12pm and is located at 127 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011.

