Lynchburg man convicted for assaulting, forcing sex acts on victim

LYNCHBURG , Va. (WDBJ) - A jury has found a Lynchburg man guilty of assaulting a woman and forcing sex acts on her.

According to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, Donald Lee Banks, 57, was found guilty Thursday on two counts of forcible sodomy, abduction, and assault and battery of a long term on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Harrison said the charges stem from an incident the night of September 14, 2022 when Harrison contacted the victim and told her to meet him at his home on Gum Street in Lynchburg.

The victim testified that Banks wanted her to come to his apartment to take from property from him and to use drugs. While at the home, the victim said Banks wanted to cuddle, but after she laid down in bed, Banks began to punch her and accused her of sleeping with another man.

Harrison said Banks then forced sex acts on the victim and wouldn’t let her leave the room until almost 12 hours after she arrived. Once she was able to leave, the victim reported the events to police.

Banks will be sentenced December 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Lynchburg Circuit Court.

