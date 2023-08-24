Lynchburg police searching for man; asks residents to not approach
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges.
Police described the man as black, approximately 6ft tall, with dreads.
The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts, with white writing on the side, and no shoes.
Police are telling residents to not approach the man if they encounter him.
If you see this person, contact law enforcement. Do NOT approach.
