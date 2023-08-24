Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lynchburg police searching for man; asks residents to not approach

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Police described the man as black, approximately 6ft tall, with dreads.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts, with white writing on the side, and no shoes.

Police are telling residents to not approach the man if they encounter him.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Caesars temporary casino
Caesars temporary casino generates over $50 million since opening, surpassing city expectations
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 murder of unarmed man

Latest News

Five members of the Green Bank Observatory team traveled to Ny-Ålesund, Norway to dismantle a...
Green Bank Observatory teams retrieving telescope parts from Arctic Circle
Riverhill Baptist Church celebrates 155 years
Historical black church celebrates 155 years
12-Year-Old Girl Hurt in Lynchburg Shooting
12-Year-Old Girl Hurt in Lynchburg Shooting
For Alison Foundation Continues Bringing the Joy of the Arts to Southside Kids and Youth
For Alison Foundation Continues Bringing the Joy of the Arts to Southside Kids and Youth