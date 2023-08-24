Lynchburg police searching for man; asks residents to not approach

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Police described the man as black, approximately 6ft tall, with dreads.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts, with white writing on the side, and no shoes.

Police are telling residents to not approach the man if they encounter him.

UPDATE: The LPD is attempting to locate a black male, approximately 6ft, with dreads. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts with white writing on the side, and no shoes.



If you see this person, contact law enforcement. Do NOT approach. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) August 24, 2023

