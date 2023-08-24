Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a woman was reported missing.

Police are looking for 20-year old Avriel Hooks. She is about five feet five inches tall with dyed red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top and pink nail polish.

LPD responded to the 1400 block of Gates Street for reports of a missing person around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Hooks’ family reports they last saw her around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 9-1-1 contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Hottest day of summer arrives Friday; Alert Day issued
Teen girls from Rocky Mount found safe

Latest News

Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Former Buena Vista police chief sentenced for embezzlement of public funds
Historic Fincastle Incorporated started the project to commemorate the historic Black school
Botetourt County dedicates historic Black school with marker in Fincastle
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead
Relationship between heat and gun violence