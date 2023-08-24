Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a woman was reported missing.

Police are looking for 20-year old Avriel Hooks. She is about five feet five inches tall with dyed red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top and pink nail polish.

LPD responded to the 1400 block of Gates Street for reports of a missing person around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Hooks’ family reports they last saw her around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 9-1-1 contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing.

