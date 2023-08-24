Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lynchburg sets up cooling centers ahead of Friday’s intense heat

Stock Photo.
Stock Photo.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As southwest Virginia braces for oppressive heat on Friday, leaders in Lynchburg are preparing cooling and water locations around the City.

Leaders there are reminding people to drink water, stay indoors, dress in light clothing and limit physical activity. People are reminded to not keep children or lets in cars and to check on your neighbors, particularly the elderly. They remind you also to keep animals cool, ensuring they have fresh, cold water as well as protection form the heat and sun.

The following cooling/water locations will be available on Friday, August 25:

Lynchburg Public Library

2315 Memorial Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Miller Center

301 Grove Street

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Salvation Army Dining Room

2215 Park Avenue

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Caesars temporary casino
Caesars temporary casino generates over $50 million since opening, surpassing city expectations
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September

Latest News

Developing coming to Botetourt County
Lynchburg man convicted for assaulting, forcing sex acts on victim
Hometown Eats: Crumbles in Roanoke
Sustained by God's Grace: Galax church celebrates 155 years