Lynchburg sets up cooling centers ahead of Friday’s intense heat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As southwest Virginia braces for oppressive heat on Friday, leaders in Lynchburg are preparing cooling and water locations around the City.

Leaders there are reminding people to drink water, stay indoors, dress in light clothing and limit physical activity. People are reminded to not keep children or lets in cars and to check on your neighbors, particularly the elderly. They remind you also to keep animals cool, ensuring they have fresh, cold water as well as protection form the heat and sun.

The following cooling/water locations will be available on Friday, August 25:

Lynchburg Public Library

2315 Memorial Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Miller Center

301 Grove Street

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Salvation Army Dining Room

2215 Park Avenue

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

