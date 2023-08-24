Roanoke’s Hope Center helps man seeking relief from the heat find a home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of WDBJ7′s investigation, on Monday we introduced you to a man named Charles Bratton.

WDBJ7 met Bratton at The Hope Center as he was cooling off to drink water. He said he went there every day because he was homeless and needed a break from the heat. But that has since changed.

WDBJ7 is happy to report that The Hope Center helped Bratton find a place to call home in Northwest Roanoke.

Director Darlene Lewis helped him move in this week.

Community members donated blankets and a TV for his room. But most importantly - he now has a permanent place to escape the heat.

“When I walked in the door we found out that the place had central air. It was like a relief that had just come over me because I’d seen him in that heat and I knew that physically his body was wearing down,” said Lewis.

“Come to the Hope Center and get help,” added Bratton. “You have hope.”

If you’d like to help The Hope Center, click here or donate food, water, or clothing in person.

