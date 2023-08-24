Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke’s Hope Center helps man seeking relief from the heat find a home

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of WDBJ7′s investigation, on Monday we introduced you to a man named Charles Bratton.

WDBJ7 met Bratton at The Hope Center as he was cooling off to drink water. He said he went there every day because he was homeless and needed a break from the heat. But that has since changed.

WDBJ7 is happy to report that The Hope Center helped Bratton find a place to call home in Northwest Roanoke.

Director Darlene Lewis helped him move in this week.

Community members donated blankets and a TV for his room. But most importantly - he now has a permanent place to escape the heat.

“When I walked in the door we found out that the place had central air. It was like a relief that had just come over me because I’d seen him in that heat and I knew that physically his body was wearing down,” said Lewis.

“Come to the Hope Center and get help,” added Bratton. “You have hope.”

If you’d like to help The Hope Center, click here or donate food, water, or clothing in person.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Caesars temporary casino
Caesars temporary casino generates over $50 million since opening, surpassing city expectations
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September

Latest News

Botetourt County is booming, and more development is on the way.
Botetourt Co. development boom several years in the making
WDBJ7 Investigates: PFAS Contamination in our hometown waters
Roanoke City Public School Students learn about the Urban Heat Island Effect.
WDBJ7 Investigates: Organizations trying to find solutions for Urban Heat Island Effect in Roanoke
Radford High School Bobcats Season Preview