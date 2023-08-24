Salem man arrested on child porn charges

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem man was arrested on child porn charges Friday, according to court documents.

Kyle Noonkester was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Noonkester was a police recruit for the Salem police department from the end of 2015 through part of 2016 during his training, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem.

Noonkester’s bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

