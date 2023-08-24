Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Salem man arrested on child porn charges

Kyle Noonkester mugshot.
Kyle Noonkester mugshot.(Roanoke County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem man was arrested on child porn charges Friday, according to court documents.

Kyle Noonkester was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Noonkester was a police recruit for the Salem police department from the end of 2015 through part of 2016 during his training, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem.

Noonkester’s bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino
Caesars temporary casino generates over $50 million since opening, surpassing city expectations
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead

Latest News

The American Red Cross is ready to jump in and help those needing blood throughout Southwest...
Healthcare systems hosts blood drive at Berglund Center
Temperatures soar into the 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower triple digits.
Hot weather returns Friday; Alert Day issued
The event will focus on fitness, along with mental and emotional wellness
Star City Strongfest coming to Roanoke September 30
The arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges has been...
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest is extended by a Moscow court, state news agency says