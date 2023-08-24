Salem man arrested on child porn charges
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem man was arrested on child porn charges Friday, according to court documents.
Kyle Noonkester was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Noonkester was a police recruit for the Salem police department from the end of 2015 through part of 2016 during his training, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem.
Noonkester’s bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
