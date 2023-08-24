Sen. Mark Warner visits Danville to discuss economic development opportunities with leaders

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Warner met with city leaders and local officials this morning at Cottontail.

He spoke about his efforts to expand broadband and his hopes for everyone in Danville and Pittsylvania County to have high speed internet by the end of 2025.

They also discussed the Inflation Reduction Act and how local companies can receive grant funding.

“What’s happening in Danville, people across the state are talking about the amount of housing and the number of new jobs. I think across Southside, hard times have been around for 30 plus years, but I think all these communities are turning the corner,” said Senator Warner.

Senator Warner says he will be a supporter and cheerleader for Southside for as long as he can.

