Star City Strongfest in September in Roanoke to focus on wellness and fitness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Get ready to see some feats of strength this fall.

The Star City Strongfest is coming in September, and is a free, fun and unique family event.

The day is highlighted by two Strongman competitions - the 8th annual Star City Strongman and the u90kg Professional Strongman League.

According to Strongfest director Leigh Stover, “While the event is going to be highlighted by lifting events, we want to stress the fact that it is a festival focused on community wellness. We are still open to vendors, sponsors & volunteers, our swag store is open for shirt sales online right now, and all proceeds benefit the Partnership for Community Wellness.”

Stover says while it is an amateur show, the Professional Strongman League show will have pro athletes from across the world.

The event will feature special guest judges, including America’s Strongest Man Bobby Thompson. The winner of the u90 weight class in Star City will qualify for next year’s u90 pro show.

Stover says the festival will also offer wellness resources with visitors, and highlight the many different facets of wellness services including holistic resources, physical fitness and mental health. .

The Partnership for Community Wellness is a local nonprofit that supports the wellness of all people through research, education and human connection. The Noke Training, LLC is also hosting the event.

Again, the Star City StrongFest is happening Saturday, September. 30 in Elmwood Park from 9 am until 6 pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.