Stuart man arrested after his mother was found stabbed to death

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stuart man is in custody after Patrick County Sheriff deputies found a woman stabbed to death on Staples Avenue.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that deputies responded to a home at 306 Staples Avenue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that a women had possibly been stabbed to death. Officials found 67-year-old Susan Tabor dead inside the home.

Deputies quickly found 41-year-old Andrew Tabor a short distance away from the home and took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the victim is the mother of the suspect, Andrew Tabor, and both lived at the home on Staples Avenue. Sheriff Dan Smith said in a Facebook post he will be announcing specific charges shortly.

Virginia State Police crime personnel are assisting Patrick County sheriff’s investigators with the case.

