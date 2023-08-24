Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Stuart man arrested after his mother was found stabbed to death

Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stuart man is in custody after Patrick County Sheriff deputies found a woman stabbed to death on Staples Avenue.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that deputies responded to a home at 306 Staples Avenue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that a women had possibly been stabbed to death. Officials found 67-year-old Susan Tabor dead inside the home.

Deputies quickly found 41-year-old Andrew Tabor a short distance away from the home and took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the victim is the mother of the suspect, Andrew Tabor, and both lived at the home on Staples Avenue. Sheriff Dan Smith said in a Facebook post he will be announcing specific charges shortly.

Virginia State Police crime personnel are assisting Patrick County sheriff’s investigators with the case.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Hottest day of summer arrives Friday; Alert Day issued
Teen girls from Rocky Mount found safe

Latest News

Relationship between heat and gun violence
Gun incidents in Roanoke from January 1st to August 13th.
INVESTIGATION: Exploring the relationship between heat and gun violence
Virginia State Capitol
State budget deal within reach, lawmakers say
WDBJ7 political analyst says debates can make a difference in primary campaigns