195-unit apartment complex to come to Stewart Street in Danville

Stewart Street apartments
Stewart Street apartments(River City TV)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Additional housing is making its way to the city.

Danville City Council recently approved a special use permit for the Stewart Street housing development.

The large apartment complex will include 195 market rate units on 9 acres. The rent for the one to three bedroom apartments will range from around $1,200 to $1,500 a month.

“It is an older housing stock currently here,” said Rory Dowling, Development Manager for Stewart Street Apartments. “So, there’s really just not adequate housing to meet that demand. That’s what we’re really excited about is the location being right across the street from the hospital, a mile from the casino, and a mile from downtown. We feel like we’re really in the center of activity here. It’s just going to really be perfect for that growing demand.”

The complex will also have a community room, a game room, a pool, and possibly a dog park.

The future development gained support from multiple institutions like the hospital right next door.

“Projects like this are a critical part of a thriving community that wants to be attractive to young professionals,” said Steve Heatherly, CEO of SOVAH Health. “So, we want these individuals not only to work in our community, but to live in our community. SOVAH sees this as a critical need and one that would aid in the recruitment of the next generation of the healthcare workforce.”

Averett University also expressed their need for additional housing.

“We hear repeatedly that our faculty and staff need affordable, convenient, and quality housing,” said Don Aungst, Averett Financial and Operating Officer. “This project meets those needs. As the city prospers, Averett University prospers. The city is in dire need of affordable, quality housing. So, I strongly support this project.”

They expect to break ground by the end of the year and for the apartments to be complete in two years.

