36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
Coming up September 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual tradition is returning to the Roanoke Valley on Saturday, September 2.
The 36th annual All Mopar Show will be at the Salem Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is $20 by Wednesday, August 30. Registration the day of will be $25.
Club Member Marvin Graham came by 7@four ahead of the car show to talk about all the fun people can expect.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.