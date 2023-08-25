Birthdays
36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

Coming up September 2
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual tradition is returning to the Roanoke Valley on Saturday, September 2.

The 36th annual All Mopar Show will be at the Salem Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is $20 by Wednesday, August 30. Registration the day of will be $25.

Club Member Marvin Graham came by 7@four ahead of the car show to talk about all the fun people can expect.

