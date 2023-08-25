36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual tradition is returning to the Roanoke Valley on Saturday, September 2.

The 36th annual All Mopar Show will be at the Salem Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is $20 by Wednesday, August 30. Registration the day of will be $25.

Club Member Marvin Graham came by 7@four ahead of the car show to talk about all the fun people can expect.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.