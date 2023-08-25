Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
We've issued a Weather Alert Day because of the heat, humidity and chance of stronger storms.
Weather Alert Day: Temperatures climb with spotty stronger storms
Williamson Road Shooting
Three hospitalized in Williamson Road shooting
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

36th Annual Mopar Car Show coming to Salem Civic Center on September 2
36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
7@four: RV MOPAR Card Show
7@four: RV MOPAR Card Show
New Piedmont Arts pavilion
Piedmont Arts begins construction on pavilion as part of restoration campaign
Team Rubicon
Team Rubicon reducing wildfire risk on Draper Mountain