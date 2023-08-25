Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Abandoned children found with note rescued near U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.
Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared photos of the children on Wednesday.

According to Olivarez, the two children from Mexico, ages 4 and 7, were found with a note that gave the name and address of someone in Alabama.

The children were given to border patrol agents.

DPS officials said they’ve recovered four unaccompanied children over the last 24 hours in Eagle Pass.

The team said it also has rescued over 900 children from human smuggling, trafficking or being abandoned since they started Operation Lone Star.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Andrew Tabor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon
Stuart man charged with First Degree Murder charge after mother found dead
Temperatures soar into the 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower triple digits.
Showers taper off this evening; hottest day of summer expected Friday

Latest News

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget,...
US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas