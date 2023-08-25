Birthdays
Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority hosting back-to-school fundraiser

Alpha Sigma Alpha University of Lynchburg
Alpha Sigma Alpha University of Lynchburg
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A University of Lynchburg sorority is hosting a fundraiser to support Special Olympics, Girls on the Run and the Alpha Sigma Alpha Foundation.

Alpha Sigma Alpha members Caroline Edmondson and Grace Dunkum joined Here @ Home to talk about their Sept. 2 event.

The fundraiser is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg and will feature food, games, prizes and a mechanical bull.

To learn more information follow the sorority on Instagram @asalynchburg.

