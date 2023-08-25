Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia grateful for community support

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia say they’re grateful for the outpouring of support after a Roanoke man stole bikes from the organization.

Earlier this week, Roanoke police made an arrest. And so far they have recovered about half of the bikes that were stolen.

Radio station K92 raised more than $14,000 during an on-air appeal Monday morning.

Rebekah Meadows is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA.

“Our hearts were a little bit broken when this happened, but we knew we would get through it,” Meadows told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon. “But we just had no idea the level of interest that would come from this, and the support that would come from our community.”

Meadows said the money will help replace some of the bikes that are still missing, and repair others that were altered.

The Boys and Girls Clubs also plan to upgrade its security measures to protect against a similar theft in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.