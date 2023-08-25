Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
We've issued a Weather Alert Day because of the heat, humidity and chance of stronger storms.
Weather Alert Day: Temperatures climb with spotty stronger storms
Williamson Road Shooting
Three hospitalized in Williamson Road shooting
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

7@four: RV MOPAR Card Show
7@four: RV MOPAR Card Show
New Piedmont Arts pavilion
Piedmont Arts begins construction on pavilion as part of restoration campaign
Team Rubicon
Team Rubicon reducing wildfire risk on Draper Mountain
Roanoke Labor Day return set for September 2
Roanoke Labor Day Parade Returns September 2
7@four: Labor Day Parade
7@four: Labor Day Parade