Charges pending against Gretna High School students in gas station robbery

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against three Gretna High School students after a robbery at a GP gas station early Thursday morning, according to the Gretna Police Department.

Gretna Police Chief David Wilkes told WDBJ7 that two of the students are being charged with burglary, felony property damage, and grand larceny. The third student is being charged with accessory to the crime.

The students stole approximately $1,500 worth of vape smoking devices, according to the chief.

The students will be taken into custody once the petitions are issued, according to the department.

