Dry weather kills thousands of fish at local trout hatchery

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The dry stretch of weather is costing some farmers more than they could have imagined.

Smoke in Chimneys trout farm in Craig County is watching their ponds and raceways evaporate, killing thousands of fish.

Owner Ty Walker said this loss is unthinkable with almost all of their harvestable fish killed in the last several days.

Here @ Home visited Smoke in Chimneys in the fall of 2022 to see how they used sustainable techniques to bring fresh trout to people’s plates.

The natural spring from the mountain is how they fill up those ponds and raceways and bring oxygen to their fish.

The dry weather has caused that spring water to run low, killing thousands of trout, Walker said.

A donation link has been established to support this small family farm at GiveSendGo.

