FFE Preview: Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After their season ended in the Region 2C finals, the Radford Bobcats are looking to build on the success of last season.

2022 ended with a 10-2 record for Radford with head coach Michael Crist completing his second season with the program.

As he enters his third, he says is looking forward to seeing his players in action once the lights turn on Friday night, especially on defense.

“Until you perform, you never know but I do think we have a great mentality on that side of the ball. So I think we saw some growth in terms of being physical and just our overall mindset defensively. You know, you got you got to be pretty tough to play on that side of the ball.”

“I think this year our strong points going to be defense,” adds senior quarterback Landen Clark. “Last year, we were putting up 50 points in the first half, which you don’t really see that much. But this year, I think we’re still going to put points on the board, but we’re not going to give up as much points. I think that’s where we struggled last year and we’ve definitely gotten better at that.”

Senior middle linebacker and left guard Charlie Davis agrees.

“We have a bunch of new plays a whole new system and just the way it runs because the safety has to make his calls and the linebackers have to make their calls and like one call has five to 10 calls out of it. So we’d have to keep up be on our toes and just make sure everything is in the right position.

Radford hosts George Wythe to kick off the season.

