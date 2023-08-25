Former first responder brings decades of stories to life in book

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A retired Fire-EMS Captain is sharing his decades of stories on the job in a book-signing event this weekend.

David B. Pope spent more than 30 years as a first responder working in Fire-EMS, as a flight paramedic and a death investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Pope wrote “Red Lights and Beyond” by compiling the notes he had over the years and transforming it into a group of short stories.

A book signing event at Fire Station One – Txtur will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the book.

The publication can also be purchased on Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.