HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Barefoot Movement bringing its acoustic, bluegrass Americana sound to The Spot on Kirk Saturday night

New album, “Let It Out” is coming out next year.
The husband and wife duo will bring their band and their blend of sounds to The Spot on Kirk
The husband and wife duo will bring their band and their blend of sounds to The Spot on Kirk
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Married musicians Tommy Norris and Noah Wall founded The Barefoot Movement, after first finding each other in high school.

“I was playing classical guitar for a project and she heard me play classical guitar, and wrote me a seven and a half page letter basically asking to play music with me and I was like, sure. All right. Noah Wall: So, here we are, all these years later still doing it,” says band co-founder Tommy Norris.

The pair started playing music together in 2006.

Their first album, “Footwork” came out in 2011.

As for their style of music- it’s a bit free flowing.

“Acoustic, rock, folk pop, Americana, somewhere in there. We definitely have bluegrass roots,” says band co-founder Noah Wall.

And definitely southern roots, when it came to choosing their band name.

“You know, it just fell into my brain one day, and I think it worked so well, because not only do I like to play barefoot sometimes, but I grew up in the south, always hearing people say ‘Ya’ll come on in and take your shoes off’,” says Wall. “And so that’s what I say at the beginning of every show, we want you to leave your worries at the door, like you left your shoes on the doormat.”

The couple says Saturday’s audience at The Spot on Kirk should expect to hear their original music, along with some covers.

For them, music and marriage have proven to be the perfect mix.

“We can lean on each other during the hard times on the road and just enjoy being together all the time,” says Norris.

The Barefoot Movement will perform at The Spot on Kirk on Saturday, August 26 at 8 pm.

For concert ticket information, click here.

