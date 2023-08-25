Piedmont Arts begins construction on pavilion as part of restoration campaign

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is seeing some major renovations.

They are currently building a new pavilion onto the front of the museum. It will provide additional space for even bigger events, rain or shine.

The project is part of their Growth + Restoration Campaign. They recently met their goal of raising $1 million for museum improvements.

“This extended outdoor space will allow us to have larger outdoor, public and private events,” said Heidi Pinkston, Executive Director of Piedmont Arts. “It will be a larger space from our Frith Performance Hall spilling out into the patio.”

They say the pavilion is expected to be complete by December. They will then begin installing solar panels and other upgrades.

