Roanoke City Police Department controls speed in school zones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department stepped up their patrolling in school zones making sure drivers are slowing down in school zones.

With the help of Virginia State Police, Roanoke Police wrote 102 traffic summons in school zones.

This is to make sure cars are slowing down and driving safely, now that classes are in session.

We will have more details about reinforcements on Monday.

