Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke City Police Department controls speed in school zones

The Roanoke City Police Department stepped up their patrolling in school zones making sure...
The Roanoke City Police Department stepped up their patrolling in school zones making sure drivers are slowing down in school zones.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department stepped up their patrolling in school zones making sure drivers are slowing down in school zones.

With the help of Virginia State Police, Roanoke Police wrote 102 traffic summons in school zones.

This is to make sure cars are slowing down and driving safely, now that classes are in session.

We will have more details about reinforcements on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Winds and heavy rainfall will be the main problems with any storms.
Weather Alert Day: Storms possible this evening
Brian Reep Mugshot
Suspect arrested in Williamson Road shooting
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Leaders of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia say they are grateful for the...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia grateful for community support
Boys and Girls Club Community Support
Boys and Girls Club Community Support
Parents across Roanoke City Public Schools are worried about their children’s safety after...
“I’m frustrated.” Parents worry over late Roanoke City Public School bus routes
Winds and heavy rainfall will be the main problems with any storms.
Weather Alert Day: Storms possible this evening