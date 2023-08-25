Roanoke Lifestyle Showcases Love for the Outdoors
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is known for the many outdoor adventures. Roanoke Lifestyle, a new outdoor lifestyle brand, is celebrating that.
Owners Stephen and Saralyn Hamilton came to 7@four to talk about the apparel that’s available.
The newest collection is the Letting it Shine Since 1949. Roanoke Lifestyle is pledging 10% of proceeds from this line to the restoration efforts of Mill Mountain Star.
