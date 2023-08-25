Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Team Rubicon reducing wildfire risk on Draper Mountain

Team Rubicon
Team Rubicon(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A volunteer emergency response team is working in Pulaski on August 26.

Team Rubicon, a veteran based response team, will be working to reduce the risk of wildfires on Draper Mountain.

The team will be clearing land that they say has a higher risk of wildfire.

Team Rubicon is working with Pulaski County Emergency Management on the project.

“We’re going to have about 20 chainsaw operators that will be taking down trees and clearing the undergrowth that would act as fuel in a fire snd so we’re clearing the ground, which is where the fires spread, and then they move up to the treetops,” Team Rubicon’s John Warren said.

Team Rubicon volunteers are spread out all over the country and primarily work in disaster response.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
We've issued a Weather Alert Day because of the heat, humidity and chance of stronger storms.
Weather Alert Day: Temperatures climb with spotty stronger storms
Williamson Road Shooting
Three hospitalized in Williamson Road shooting
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

36th Annual Mopar Car Show coming to Salem Civic Center on September 2
36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
7@four: RV MOPAR Card Show
7@four: RV MOPAR Card Show
New Piedmont Arts pavilion
Piedmont Arts begins construction on pavilion as part of restoration campaign
Roanoke Labor Day return set for September 2
Roanoke Labor Day Parade Returns September 2