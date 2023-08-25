Team Rubicon reducing wildfire risk on Draper Mountain

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A volunteer emergency response team is working in Pulaski on August 26.

Team Rubicon, a veteran based response team, will be working to reduce the risk of wildfires on Draper Mountain.

The team will be clearing land that they say has a higher risk of wildfire.

Team Rubicon is working with Pulaski County Emergency Management on the project.

“We’re going to have about 20 chainsaw operators that will be taking down trees and clearing the undergrowth that would act as fuel in a fire snd so we’re clearing the ground, which is where the fires spread, and then they move up to the treetops,” Team Rubicon’s John Warren said.

Team Rubicon volunteers are spread out all over the country and primarily work in disaster response.

