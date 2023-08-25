Birthdays
Virginia school boards must adhere to Gov. Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students, AG says

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students are in line with federal and state nondiscrimination laws, and school boards must follow their guidance.

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the advisory opinion Thursday.

It comes as a growing number of school boards across the state are responding to the administration’s guidelines, which address issues ranging from athletics to pronoun use in the classroom.

The guidelines roll back many accommodations for transgender students urged by the previous Democratic administration.

School boards in some blue areas of the state have made clear they do not plan to adopt the policies.

