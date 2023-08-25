Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia’s General Assembly reaches budget deal after extended negotiations

The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Wednesday at the State Capitol in...
The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Wednesday at the State Capitol in Richmond.(wdbj7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly announced it had reached a budget deal Friday morning. According to a press release, the major components have been agreed to, and conferees and staff will finalize the plan over the next several days.

The legislators say the deal provides Virginians with additional tax relief. They emphasized investments in education, natural resources and behavioral health, calling it a win-win for Virginians.

The deal includes a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals, $400 for join-filers, increases the standard deduction ($8,500 for single-filers and $17,000 for joint-filers), removes the age requirement for the military retiree subtraction, and reinstates the sales tax holiday.

The letter, signed by Delegate Barry D. Knight (R), Senator Janet D. Howell (D) and Senator George Barker (D), says the deal also provides more support to maintain college affordability and it increases financial aid.

“We were able to negotiate these investments while maintaining an eye on Virginia’s continued budgetary integrity. Virginia remains in a strong fiscal position based on these actions, which will continue to protect our triple-AAA bond rating,” according to legislators.

The note from legislators say they are pleased with the deal, calling it fair and balanced toward priorities of the House and Senate.

“In an era when partisanship often prevails,” the report noted. “The negotiations were cordial and respectful.”

The legislators praised the work of staff and conferees.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
We've issued a Weather Alert Day because of the heat, humidity and chance of stronger storms.
Weather Alert Day: Temperatures climb with spotty stronger storms
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Kyle Noonkester mugshot.
Salem man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Full Forecast: Alert Day- Oppressive humidity plus strong storms possible
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
WDBJ7+: How to handle hammerhead worms
We've issued a Weather Alert Day because of the heat, humidity and chance of stronger storms.
Weather Alert Day: Temperatures climb with spotty stronger storms
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Charges pending against Gretna High School students in gas station robbery