WDBJ7+: How to handle hammerhead worms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The hammerhead worm is an invasive species which has been seen squirming in Virginia gardens.

They’re not new to the United States, but we have a better understanding of the terrestrial flatworm today than we did when they were first spotted in New York in the 1940s.

Theresa Dellinger, an entomologist with the Virginia Tech Insect Identification Lab, told us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk the worms likely came over in the soil of plants brought over from southeast Asia.

Dellinger says the worms have been in the news recently because scientists have confirmed at least two types of the species contain neurotoxins on their skin. It’s thought the toxin could subdue prey, likely earthworms or snails, or protect from predators.

According to the research, getting the toxic mucus on your hands could cause a skin irritation. Dellinger says if you see one, don’t handle it with bare hands. And certainly keep it away from the mouths of inquisitive toddlers and pets.

She said you want to avoid getting toxic mucus in your eyes, nose or a cut on your hand to avoid irritation.

It’s not a regulated pest, like the spotted lantern fly, so you don’t have to report a sighting. However, Dellinger recommends that you kill the worm properly and dispose of it. There is one wrong way and a couple of right ways to do it.

If spotted, don’t go hammering away at it with a shovel. It can regenerate. Instead, using gloves, place it into a baggie or container where it can’t escape. Sprinkle it with salt or mist it with vinegar. This will kill the worm. You can then throw it away.

Dellinger said there is no evidence to suggest it is particularly harmful for gardens. Nor is there research to prove it’s producing a harmful ecological effect with regards to the earthworm population.

