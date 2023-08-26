Diamond Hill Neighborhood community workshop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Diamond Hill Neighborhood came together to focus on priority plans to develop a future for their community.

Residents spoke to planners about what changes needed to happen in the neighborhood.

People placed stickers on the topics they felt were top priority in the category provided.

Neighborhood planners say after the next meeting they will give the communities top priority changes to city leaders.

“But the plan is really what gets us to the starting line. It’s the neighborhood and the stakeholders here that bring the plans to life and make it happen with the support of the city,” says neighborhood planner Charlotte Lester.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

