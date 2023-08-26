Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 1 Highlights

Recaps from week one match-ups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Liberty Christian vs. Salem

Patrick Henry vs. Brookville

Lord Botetourt vs. E.C. Glass

Floyd County vs. Christiansburg

George Wythe vs. Radford

Pulaski County vs. Northside

Hidden Valley vs. William Fleming

Galax vs. Glenvar

West Albemarle vs. Cave Spring

Staunton River vs. Magna Vista

Franklin County vs. Bassett

Heritage vs. Albemarle

