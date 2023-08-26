Friday Football Extra: Week 1 Highlights
Recaps from week one match-ups from our area.
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:
Liberty Christian vs. Salem
Patrick Henry vs. Brookville
Lord Botetourt vs. E.C. Glass
Floyd County vs. Christiansburg
George Wythe vs. Radford
Pulaski County vs. Northside
Hidden Valley vs. William Fleming
Galax vs. Glenvar
West Albemarle vs. Cave Spring
Staunton River vs. Magna Vista
Franklin County vs. Bassett
Heritage vs. Albemarle
