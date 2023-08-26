Lynchburg community march for 60th anniversary March on Washington

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the Lynchburg community hosted its own march in remembrance of MLK.

“We are just so proud to be a part of this moment that’s historical, meeting some of the people who did the original March 60 years ago is fantastic,” says Lelia Thermytus.

Lynchburg Community members filled Memorial Avenue as they marched for Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

“It does bring back a lot of memories being here today,” says Clarence Johnson.

Clarence Johnson was 25 years old when he attended the first March on Washington in 1963.

‘’I pray that we have more people, be aware of that need, and demonstrate through action not just talk. We must advocate for change,” added Johnson.

He says while there has been progress in the nation, a journey still remains ahead.

“We still need to be out, be active, and to be advocating for those same causes that we did 60 years ago,” explained Johnson. “There’s still a need to keep it moving and we have to press it upon our young people.”

“We are here to support Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream. Along with the many people that have come before him and after him to make this thing possible,” says Keegan McCormack-Reamer.

McCormack-Reamer is a quarterback on the Virginia University of Lynchburg’s football team.

He says this is a great moment to learn more about the history of MLK.

“The biggest thing is just understanding how much is on our shoulders to carry to the next generation,” added McCormack-Reamer.

McCormack-reamer wants to teach younger members of the team, to stand for what they believe in.

“I just hope that they understand, especially the freshman and the young ones. This is something that is ongoing so even when you leave college you have got to take this with you. You have got to do this in your daily life, for your kids for anybody. So, it doesn’t stop here.” says McCormack-Reamer.

