Man arrested in Grayson Co. after assaulting two people and stealing a vehicle

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody after assaulting two people and stealing a car on Friday night.

Jameur Ryan Smith, 40, of Woodbridge Virginia was charged with carjacking and felony larceny of an animal.

The Galax Police Department received reports of a carjacking at the Sheetz on East Stuart Drive at 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when Smith forced his way into her car, assaulting her and fleeing with her dog in the car.

The victim suffered minor injuries after being dragged by the car for a short distance while trying to recover her dog. The dog was unharmed.

Police say at 12:37 a.m. Twin County 911 learned the stolen vehicle had crashed in the 8000 block of Wilson Highway west of Independence.

The suspect had fled the scene and entered a house, where he then assaulted a second victim and stole another vehicle.

Galax Police responded to the scene to collect evidence and return the victim’s dog to Galax.

A Virginia State Trooper spotted the second stolen vehicle on Highway 16 in Smyth County at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Smith was then taken into custody where he is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

